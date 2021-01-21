Virginia Tech women's loss to Notre Dame leaves Hokies frustrated

It was another close loss for the Virginia Tech women's basketball team.
The Notre Dame women's basketball team fended off Virginia Tech 65-60 on Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum.
The Hokies (7-6, 2-6) have lost six of their last seven games.
"There was a lot of me talking in the locker room [after the game]. … We should be much better," said Tech senior guard Aisha Sheppard, who scored 29 points.
"We just have to be better. We just have to find a way to win. And we are doing this to ourselves. … We have to figure out a way to do something different. We have to."
Tech lost four of its top six players from last year's 21-9 squad, including Dara Mabrey, who had 14 points and four assists for Notre Dame in her return to Cassell on Thursday.
"We did lose a lot, but … we are much better than what we're showing," Sheppard said.
Five of Tech's last six losses have been by six points or less.
What does Tech need to do to turn close losses into wins?
"We've got to dig in deeper," Sheppard said. "We've got to find that heart, that toughness. … It takes the presence of mind. It takes focus. We have a huge lack of that at the moment."
Tech center Elizabeth Kitley said her team needs to play "a full game."
"You can look back on all our games — this game, it was the second quarter — every game we'll just have one quarter where we just lose focus or don't play as hard," Kitley said. "We can't do that and expect to win in the ACC."
Down 16-9 after the first quarter, Notre Dame (8-5, 6-3) outscored Tech 27-9 in the second quarter for a 36-25 halftime lead. The visitors led the entire second half.
"I'm very frustrated," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "We self-sabotaged.
"We've kind of lost our way a little bit. … We can't get over the hump. … To get over the hump, you've got to have that leadership."
Tech cut a 21-point third-quarter deficit to two points with 1:34 to go in the fourth but came no closer.
"We dug ourselves a hole," Brooks said. "And then we dig ourselves back out, but we expend so much energy we're not able to finish the deal."
The Hokies miss the experience of former Tech point guard Taja Cole, who shined as a graduate transfer last season.
Freshman point guard Georgia Amoore was 1 of 10 from the field Thursday. She had three assists and five turnovers.
"From the point guard position, we're just not getting that calm that we need down the stretch," Brooks said. "We've got to get someone that's going to calm us.
"We just didn't have positive production from that spot tonight.
"She just has to learn from her mistakes. … She needs game experience."
Amoore played only 26 minutes. Brooks moved Sheppard to point guard later in the game.
The Hokies, who suffered their fourth straight home defeat, shot just 30.3% from the field.
Sheppard made five 3-pointers, tying Vanessa Panousis for the most career 3-pointers (269) in Tech history.
But Sheppard shot just 30.8% from the field and 25% from 3-point range Thursday.
Kitley had 15 points and 12 rebounds, but she also had seven turnovers.
Sheppard and Kitley were the only Hokies who scored in double figures.
"We're just not capitalizing on people double-teaming Liz," Brooks said.
Tech's Cayla King was 2 of 10 from the field.
Down 60-48 with 4:02 left, Tech went on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 60-58 with 1:34 remaining. Sheppard had seven points in the run, which was capped by a King 3-pointer.
"When we had that energy, we made some big plays down the stretch. But we just have to have more of that," Sheppard said.
After Anaya Peoples made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 61-58 with 1:02 left, Sheppard missed a 3-pointer with 51 seconds to go.
Tech regained possession when Mikayla Vaughn was called for an offensive foul. But Vaughn then stole the ball from Kitley.
Mabrey sank two free throws to extend the lead to 63-58.
Sheppard made two of three free throws to cut the lead to 63-60, but Mabrey made two free throws with 4.9 seconds left to seal the win.
Notre Dame beat Tech for the second time this year.
Destinee Walker scored 16 points off the bench for the visitors, including 13 points in a 15-6 second-quarter run that gave Notre Dame the lead for good.
Tech played without starting forward Asiah Jones. Brooks said she is dealing with a personal situation.