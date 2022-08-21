Virginia Tech's lack of depth still Brent Pry's greatest concern for 2022

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's new coaching staff is closing out fall camp the same way it started — searching for depth.

Tech football coach Brent Pry reiterated what he said at media day — "if you’re talking about depth, we need improvement in all areas right now" — on Saturday as the Hokies transition to game prep later this week.

"We don’t have enough depth," Pry said. "We have to be creative as coaches and be sure that we’re putting guys out there that we can win with."

Pry said the debates about who will start against Old Dominion on Sept. 2 have mostly been settled. That information won't be made publicly available until the week of the game, but there's question marks aplenty beyond that.

"I think there’s still a lot of discussions to be had about the second group," Pry said. "And some of those discussions are who is in the two deep vs. the three deep. And some of those discussions are you are in the two deep, can we put you out there?"

Pry used the defense as an example.

He's still not sure how many backups will be in the rotation across the defense. The staff used Saturday's scrimmage to find some answers by putting some of the lesser experienced players in the spotlight to try and develop depth beyond veterans such as Dax Hollifield and Chamarri Conner.

It's looking increasingly likely that the Hokies will be relying on some true freshmen to fill key roles whether those prospects enrolled back at the mid-year or over the summer.

Tech loaded up on offensive linemen (six) and defensive linemen (five) in the 2022 class. Some standouts generating buzz during camp include running back Bryce Duke, wide receiver Tucker Holloway, tight end Dae'Quan Wright and offensive lineman Braelin Moore.

Moore went through spring camp as a defensive tackle, but moved to left guard before summer workouts started. He's working on the opposite side of the line as his brother Kaden, who started all Tech's 13 games last year.

Braelin made an immediate push for playing time in a competition with Jesse Hanson, who spent the entire spring with the first-team offense.

"I think he’ll play some," Pry said. "I think you’ll see Braelin in the first week. I think he’ll play."

Moore's rise is a perfect example of what the coaching staff hopes will happen at other positions.

Pry not concerned with injury report

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry is cautiously optimistic about the overall state of the team's injury report entering the final week of fall camp.

"Knock on wood," Pry said on Saturday, with a smile. "I think we’ve been pretty good, to be honest."

The only Hokies to suffer a long-term injury during that stretch was wide receiver Dallan Wright. The other players known to currently be on the injury report are running back Malachi Thomas, wide receiver Jadan Blue, linebacker Keli Lawson and tight end Benji Gosnell.

Pry hasn't discussed the specific nature of any injury during fall camp for anybody on the roster including Wright, who posted a picture of himself from a hospital bed after surgery.

Pry previously described Thomas as "week to week," and said Blue would be back "sooner rather than later."

Lawson and Gosnell are the more recent additions to the list. According to Pry, Lawson will be out one to two weeks while the medical staff is still trying to determine the extend of Gosnell's injury.

One name that isn't on the list is running back Jalen Holston, who was held out of practice on Friday for precautionary reasons.

"He’s fine," Pry said. "He’s got a minor [injury]. He’s fine. He could have practiced."

Pry stressed the importance of protecting the other players at a position where the team does have an injury, and holding out Holston was an example of that.

"More than anything, you want to make sure that you don’t tax other guys too much because of the injuries that have occurred," Pry said. "That’s really where the thing is important to me."

The plan for the final week of camp is to lighten the workload a bit for some of the Hokies' more experienced players. That started at the team's scrimmage on Saturday night.

"We’re in a point in camp where guys that we know what we’re going to get from them," Pry said. "Dax [Hollifield] and Silas [Dzansi], some of these guys. Chamarri [Conner] ... and give more snaps to the guys that are still developing. And you’re still trying to figure out what we’re going to get out of them."

Tech opens the season at Old Dominion on Sept. 2.