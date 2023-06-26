RICHMOND — Virginia will submit a plan late this year to ensure that every home and business in the state can connect to broadband networks for high-speed internet service, using a $1.5 billion federal grant that President Joe Biden announced for the state on Monday.

"We won't accept anything less," said Evan Feinman, director of the Broadband Equity Access and Development program at the National Telecommunications Information Administration.

Feinman, who was chief broadband adviser to then-Gov. Ralph Northam, likened the $42 billion national program to rural electrification of the country more than 85 years ago during the Depression.

"This is the largest investment in broadband infrastructure in the nation's history and the largest telecommunications grant the commonwealth (of Virginia) has ever gotten," he said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Monday. "It's going to ensure that every American has access to the same standard of living as the folks who already have access to high-speed internet."

That would mean people who live in communities where high-speed internet is unavailable will not have to travel to libraries, schools and other buildings with Wi-Fi internet networks to perform school work or do their jobs, as many did during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three-plus years.

“Access to broadband is essential for participating in our increasingly digital world," Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement on Monday. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw how children who didn’t live in areas with broadband connectivity suffered more than their counterparts. These programs will ensure that Virginia is moving forward and that no matter where you live in the Commonwealth, Virginians will have the resources they need to thrive in the modern digital economy.”

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced the grants on Monday under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which the president signed into law in late 2021.

Virginia is one of 10 states to receive more than $1 billion each from the Broadband Equity Access and Development program under the infrastructure law.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., a former telecommunications executive and governor who played a lead role in shaping the infrastructure act, said the state won big "because Virginia did the hard work over the last four years to both deploy and accurately map where we have gaps in coverage."

Youngkin calls for stepped up economic development efforts

"This has been a passion of mine since I've been governor — how do we make sure that kids in rural areas have the same opportunities as kids in places like Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads," Warner said in a video statement announcing the award.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., hailed the grant announcement while in Winchester on Monday to examine the role of telehealth services in connecting health care providers with patients who cannot travel for care. "High-quality, reliable broadband also plays a crucial role in helping Virginians access work and educational opportunities and stay in touch with loved ones,” Kaine said.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who allied with Warner to push hard for the infrastructure package in the House of Representatives, called the grant announcement "a landmark moment in our work to close the digital divide across Virginia — and the economic benefits of this investment will benefit every Virginian."

Virginia's congressional delegation divided over the infrastructure act, with seven Democrats then in the House supporting it and four Republicans voting against it. Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-2nd, was not a member of Congress then, but defeated Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, last year and took office in January.

The grant will go directly to the state, which will distribute the money to local governments, Indian tribes and internet providers to carry out a state plan that the federal government must review and approve beforehand.

The Department of Housing and Community Development, which oversees broadband deployment in Virginia, is expected to verify the map and submit a plan by the end of the year. "It could be sooner," Feinman said. "It depends on how quickly they want to proceed."

Department spokesperson Amanda Love said Monday that the agency "will administer the BEAD funds to deploy high-speed broadband infrastructure to the remaining unserved homes, businesses and community anchor institutions across Virginia."

Love said the agency would use the money to promote affordable internet service and build on the work of the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative.

First, the state and its partners must verify the accuracy of the current Federal Communications Commission maps of estimated broadband coverage. In January, Warner mounted a vigorous effort to ensure that Virginia residents review the FCC maps to verify which homes and businesses have internet service and which do not.

"We need everybody to be engaged to ensure the maps are right," Feinman said.

Some areas that already have service may have gaps in coverage. For example, Chickahominy Indian Chief Stephen Adkins said Monday that most of the tribe has affordable internet service in Charles City County, its base, but noted that his daughter does not have access at her home near the Chickahominy River and his son does not have service in part of New Kent.

The tribe received a $500,000 grant last month from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program for engineering and feasibility studies to expand access to high-speed internet by tribal members. Adkins said the tribe is working with county government and internet providers, but urged the state to consult closely with federally recognized tribes and those that are currently recognized only by Virginia.

New Kent is splitting the cost of a $33.9 million project to hook up more than 3,000 homes to high-speed networks, beginning with Barhamsville in late August and Talleysville in October. The county put up $16.1 million, including $4.4 million it had received from the Biden administration through the American Rescue Plan Act, while the cable company invested $17.8 million.

"Our Board of Supervisors just made a decision we weren't going to wait" for state grants, New Kent County Administrator Rodney Hathaway said Monday.

In the second phase of the project, Cox will upgrade its coaxial cable networks for existing customers with fiber-optic cables that can support high-speed internet service.

"By the end of 2026, every single household in the county will have fiber-optic service," Hathaway said.

Internet providers, represented by VCTA-Broadband Association of Virginia, said they have spent $3.2 billion to provide Virginia customers high-speed internet service.

"We look forward to working with our state leaders to ensure these broadband funds are used to their fullest potential to connect every corner of the Commonwealth," the association said Monday.