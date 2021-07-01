Volvo and union at Pulaski County plant strike tentative deal

A tentative agreement has been reached between Volvo and the union that represents nearly 3,000 workers who have gone on strike twice in recent months at the truck plant in Pulaski County.

Details of the new tentative six-year contract were not immediately disclosed as ratification meetings are to be scheduled by the UAW, according to a news release from the company.

It's the third tentative labor agreement after two previous deals were rejected by union workers.

The strike and picket lines will continue until the ratification vote, according to the union.

The Dublin plant is the largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailer trucks in the world.

It is one of the largest private sector employers in the region, with approximately 3,300 employees, some 2,900 of whom are represented by the UAW.

The previous contract, reached in 2016, was to have expired in mid-March and negotiations began in February. Workers went on strike from April 17 to April 30 and returned to work as negotiations resumed. UAW members rejected a proposed contract in May. The company announced another tentative agreement later that month, but it was rejected June 6.