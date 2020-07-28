vsga golf 072920

NEWPORT NEWS — Vijay Powell of Midlothian went low on a competitive field on Tuesday in the first round of the VSGA Junior Boys Stroke Play tournament, shooting a 7-under-par 63 at balmy James River Country Club.
There are plenty of competitors who kept Powell close, including Mehrbaan Singh of Ashburn, who is one shot back after shooting 64. But Powell, who will be a sophomore this fall at St. Christopher’s High school in Richmond, shot 30 on the front nine. He finished his round with three birdies on his last five holes.
Two shots back are a group of four, including Charlie Kennedy of Richmond, who lost to Powell in a playoff last week at the Richmond junior city golf tournament. Also in that group, tied for third is George Wythe rising senior Daniel Goode, who put together six birdies and a bogey on the way to a 65. Goode who finished second in the individual standings at state is six shots up on Class 1 state champion and former teammate Channing Blevins.
Other Timesland players in the top 30 after one round are Slade Aliff of Hardy (67) and David Zhang of Blacksburg (71).
Blacksburg’s Sean Ruan hit the shot of the day, acing the par-3 7th hole, using a knockdown hybrid. The ace was the first for the 15-year-old’s career. He’s currently tied for 54th after a 74.
After Wednesday’s second round, the field will be cut to the low 45 players and ties for Thursday’s final round.
