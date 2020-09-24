vt gameday 092620

VIRGINIA TECH RUNNING BACK n Herbert got off to a blistering start last year at Kansas with 357 yards in the team’s first three games while averaging just shy of 10 yards per carry. Tech hasn’t seen that kind of production at the running back spot in close to a decade. N.C. State held Wake Forest to 149 rushing yards (3.0 yards per carry) last week and were the No. 50 rushing defense in the country a year ago, but there were some rough outings mixed in. West Virginia, Boston College, Clemson and Georgia Tech all averaged more than 6 yards a carry against the Wolfpack last season. — Breakdowns by Mike Niziolek