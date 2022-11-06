VTTI experts to students: 'Be smart around trucks'

BLACKSBURG — Evangeline Taylor got to try something new on an otherwise typical day in school.

Taylor, 15, climbed into the cabin of a tractor-trailer that was parked just outside of Blacksburg High School Monday. While seated in the driver’s seat, she said, she got a better look at one of the realities of the road that experts say many passenger car drivers are often unaware.

“I couldn’t see, really, any of the bike, any of the vehicles or anything,” Taylor, a sophomore, said after climbing down from the cabin. “And I kind of feel bad for the truck drivers that do get blamed for some of the accidents that happen.”

Taylor was one of many students who took part in an interactive event hosted by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute staff to impart on new or upcoming drivers some of the key fundamentals to use near tractor-trailers.

The VTTI staff stressed the importance of understanding and practicing those fundamentals as part of a greater effort to reduce the risk of serious accidents involving large trucks and lighter vehicles.

One point shared: Some research shows passenger cars often at fault when they are involved in wrecks with tractor-trailers.

Research has found that about 78% of the time the crash is a result of something the car drivers did, said Mark Golusky, a lead research specialist at VTTI.

Additionally, car occupants often do not survive, accounting for four out of every five fatalities in those types of collisions, according to information included in a Virginia Tech announcement about the BHS event.

“However, most driver’s education courses offer little guidance on how to drive safely around large trucks,” the announcement reads.

The recent event at BHS is part of a greater series of exercises the institution has offered at a number of high schools across Virginia and even in other states such as West Virginia and Delaware, said Matt Camden, a VTTI senior research associate.

The Blacksburg High event is part of a program called Sharing the Road, which is funded by a $614,871 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s High Priority Grant program, according to the Tech announcement.

The program’s website, www.cmvroadsharing.org, was promoted on the side of the truck. The site includes naturalistic driving video clips, simulator screenshots and scenario descriptions, among other educational features.

“We hope these students get a better appreciation of where they can and can’t be” when on the roads, Camden said. “Our mission is to save lives.”

Based in Blacksburg, the VTTI is known for its myriad of research in the transportation field. Among the tools the institute has long used is the Smart Road, a private test bed that’s been relied on for activities such as research on self-driving cars.

Climbing into the truck cabin was just one of the activities at BHS Monday.

Two cars – a Ford Focus and a Chevrolet Colorado – were parked on either side of the tractor-trailer to demonstrate some of its blind spots and to point out what the VTTI staff referred to as the “no zones” for passenger car drivers. Drivers should avoid staying in those zones and instead proceed to steadily pass the truck – and do so in the lane to the left of the truck due to that side’s much smaller blind spot, the staff said.

“There is one there [on the left side], but it’s smaller and it’s less chance of them [truck drivers] actually getting lost,” said Golusky, who drives trucks for research purposes.

Not only is the blind spot on the right larger, but there are times when even another tractor-trailer on that side can’t be seen, Golusky said.

To also emphasize the point on blind spots, a children’s bike was placed in front of the truck while a Volkswagen car was parked at a greater distance behind the tractor trailer.

The bike couldn’t be seen, at all, from within the truck cabin, while one of the lessons with the Volkswagen was to explain how far a car should be directly behind the tractor-trailer to avoid being in the rear blind spot.

“If we were on 81 [Interstate 81], that would be too close,” Camden said, pointing to the location of the Volkswagen. “We want to see both side mirrors of the trailer.”

Another point emphasized concerned approximately when car drivers should merge into the lane to the right after passing a truck.

Car drivers often don’t create sufficient distance between them and the trucks when merging, Golusky said.

The insufficient distancing becomes even more of an issue when those car drivers abruptly slow down after merging, Golusky said. Even if they see the car, truck drivers often have a tough time slowing down effectively due to the fact that the size of their vehicles requires greater distances for safe stopping.

“They merge way too soon … frequently at 20 to 30 feet, where it should be at least 80 to 100 feet minimum before they merge in front of us,” he said.

A good rule of thumb to help drivers know that they’ve created sufficient distance between themselves and the trucks is being able to see the tractor trailer from its lowest to highest point in the rear-view mirror, Golusky said.

“That’s going to put you at 80 to 100 feet, or maybe even more in front of that truck before you merge in front of it,” he said.

And if the driver still abruptly slows down after merging from that distance, the truck driver can at least slow down more safely or change lanes, Golusky said.

Golusky, however, clarified that he doesn’t want young drivers to fear driving near trucks.

“Don’t be afraid of trucks, just be safe around them. Be smart around trucks,” he said.