Walking and biking now officially permitted on Blue Ridge Parkway section closed to vehicles

Officials have removed signs that prohibited walking and biking on miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke that remain closed to vehicles.

The action frees up most of the 14-1/2 miles between U.S. 220 in Clearbrook and Adney Gap in Bent Mountain to non-motorized recreation.

The catalyst for the unusual arrangement was a slide that destroyed the parkway and made driving unsafe near mile marker 128, about halfway between U.S. 220 and Adney Gap.

During the wait for repairs to be completed, fencing seals off a small area around the slide to all public use. Officials do not want anyone to go through the closed area, which means it won’t be possible to legally walk, hike or bike all the way from U.S. 220 to Adney Gap or vice versa. That part won’t be repaired until mid- to late 2021, according to parkway officials.

The remainder of the stretch is undamaged — about 8 miles accessible from Bent Mountain and about 6 miles accessible from the U.S. 220 entrance. Metal gates that close the road sections to vehicles can be bypassed on foot.

