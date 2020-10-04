‘We were scrambling’: Virginia Tech’s didn’t have many options left in secondary at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Virginia Tech fans probably had to pull up the team’s roster to figure out who was starting in the secondary on Saturday afternoon.
The Hokies had only seven of their 15 scholarship defensive backs available in a 38-31 win over Duke and three of those were true freshmen as the program continues to deal with fallout from a COVID-19 outbreak in September.
Tech listed 21 players as unavailable for Saturday’s game, along with defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton and defensive backs coach Ryan Smith. The Hokies had 23 players out for the opener last week, but those absences were mostly spread out across the team.
That wasn’t the case this week with starting free safety Divine Deablo along with the team’s top four defensive backs (Jermaine Waller, Armani Chatman, Brion Murray and Devin Taylor) all ruled out. The team was also without J.R. Walker, Nasir Peoples and Devon Hunter.
Peoples suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp, and Hunter was indefinitely suspended in September.
Tech coach Justin Fuente summed up the situation when asked how he decided Nadir Thompson and freshman Dorian Strong would get the start at cornerback.
“Those were the only two we had,” Fuente said with a shake of his head.
Thompson, a third-year sophomore, has been hampered by injuries for much of his career and primarily works at safety in practice.
Walk-ons Hunter Green and Keondré Banks worked with the second-team defense at cornerback during pregame warmups. The next guys in line at the position would have been players from the offense.
According to Fuente, Tech didn’t find out until late in the week that the team would be without so many defensive backs. With Deablo out, walk-on Tyler Matheny started at free safety. The only starters in the lineup from Week 1 were true freshman Keonta Jenkins at boundary safety and junior whip linebacker Chamarri Conner.
“We were scrambling,” Fuente said.
Thompson had three tackles (two solo), Strong had five tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup and Matheny had seven tackles (six solo) with two tackles for a loss. Matheny also picked off Duke quarterback Chase Brice in the first quarter.
After making some halftime adjustments, Duke attacked Strong on the outside in the second half. While the defensive back gave up a pair of long completions, Fuente was still pleased with how the former three-star signee out of Dr. Henry Wise High School in Maryland played in the win.
“I thought he did really well,” Fuente said. “I know there was one double move that I thought was a great throw. He was there or close. He’s been a competitor. He’s not scared.”
Fuente credited both Thompson and Strong for maintaining a positive attitude throughout the game despite some mistakes. Thompson has played in 14 career games, but this was his first extended action on the defensive side of the ball.
“You get worried about letting other people down,” Fuente said. “You got Rayshard Ashby on the field with you and sometimes that can tie guys up in knots when they are young and maybe fairly inexperienced and thrown into battle. The moment wasn’t too big for them. They went out there and competed. When things didn’t go well, they went out there and played the next play.”
Quarterback plans not set in stone
Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker remained on the sidelines in Saturday’s win.
Hooker didn’t play in the season opener against N.C. State a week earlier as he awaited test results for what Fuente described as a “little scare.”
He was given the all-clear the day of the game and was back on the practice field as Tech prepared for Duke. Fuente said Hooker was available on Saturday, but Braxton Burmeister started his second straight game and stayed in the entire night.
Fuente announced plans to rotate the quarterbacks (with Hooker starting and Burmeister coming off the bench) before Tech’s game Sept. 19 against Virginia was canceled and Hooker was forced to miss an extended period of practice time.
The rotation never materialized on Saturday even as the offense struggled in the early going. Burmeister was 4 of 10 for 52 yards in the first quarter and the offense went 0 of 3 on third down.
Fuente left his options open when asked if he would rotate Hooker and Burmeister in the weeks to come.
“To be honest with you, we are taking it one day at a time,” Fuente said after the game. “We’ll evaluate this and see how it goes and make our decisions as we move through there. I know we have three great kids with experience that have played well. We need all of them ready to play each week.”
Fuente did take the time to single out Hooker after the game for the way the quarterback conducted himself during the win.
“He was unbelievable on the sidelines,” Fuente said. “I told him right at the end of the game, I was so proud of him. He was great.”
Fuente was also complimentary of Burmeister, who made some clutch throws down the stretch including a 36-yard completion to Tré Turner and a 56-yarder to Tayvion Robinson. He finished the game 9 of 25 with 163 yards and three touchdowns (two rushing) along with 14 carries for 43 yards.
Burmeister was involved in two turnovers — an interception and a fumbled handoff exchange with Khalil Herbert — but Fuente wasn’t overly concerned about the miscues.
“The interception got away from him,” Fuente said.
“The ball looked to me like it slipped out of his hands. ... He gave our guys an opportunity to make plays.”
