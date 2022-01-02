Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Last updated 6:15 a.m. Jan. 3

Closings

Alleghany County Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Bedford County Public Schools will be closed to students for a teacher workday. Offices open at 10 a.m.

Botetourt County Public Schools buildings will be closed Monday and division staff will work remotely. Any changes to winter sports practices will be determined and communicated by each school. The new semester begins Wednesday.

Covington City Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Radford University main campus and Radford University Carilion will be closed Monday.

Roanoke City Public Schools will be closed Monday. Central Office and essential Operations staff report 2 hours late.

Roanoke County Public Schools will be closed to students for a teacher workday on Monday.

Roanoke Catholic School will be closed Monday.

Salem City Schools will be closed Monday.

Delays/Modifications

Giles County Public Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay Monday.

New River Community College in Dublin and Christiansburg will be opening at 10 a.m. Monday.

Virginia Western Community College will open at 10 a.m. Monday.

Virginia Tech offices in Blacksburg will open at noon Monday.