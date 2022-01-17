Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Last updated 9:50 p.m. Jan. 17
Closings
Alleghany County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Bedford County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Botetourt County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Craig County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Buena Vista City Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Covington City Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Faith Christian School will be closed Tuesday.
Floyd County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Giles County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.
People are also reading…
Radford City Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Roanoke City Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Roanoke County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Roanoke Catholic School will be closed Tuesday.
Rockbridge County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Roanoke Higher Education Center will be closed Tuesday.
Roanoke Valley Christian Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Salem City Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Virginia Western Community College will be closed Tuesday.
Delays/Modifications
Ferrum College classes will start Wednesday, remote learning only.
Montgomery County Public Schools will have a Code B - work from home day.
New River Community College in Dublin and Christiansburg will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Radford University main campus and Radford University Carilion will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Classes scheduled for prior to 11 a.m. are canceled.