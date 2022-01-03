 Skip to main content
Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

Last updated 9 p.m. Jan. 3

Closings

Alleghany County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Bedford County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Craig County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Buena Vista City Schools offices will be closed Tuesday.

Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Delays/Modifications

Covington City Public Schools will open two hours late Tuesday.

Faith Christian School will open two hours late Tuesday.

New River Community College in Dublin and Christiansburg will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday. 

Roanoke City Public Schools will open two hours late Tuesday. 

Roanoke County Public Schools will open two hours late Tuesday.

Roanoke Catholic School will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Roanoke Valley Christian Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Virginia Western Community College will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

