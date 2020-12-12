1-2 punch of wet & wintry headed our way in coming week

A weekend of mild afternoons will flip to a chilly rain on Monday -- and then quite likely some even chillier precipitation types by Wednesday.
A cold front will pass through with only a few showers overnight, and Sunday won't really be noticeably colder, with a sunny, dry day pushing us again to about 60 or a little above. Cooler arrives in the evening with rainfall, but it will be well above freezing as another soaking rain arrives.
Monday's storm system looks likely to track too far inland, and push moisture into a preceding air mass that is a bit too warm, for widespread wintry precipitation. Higher elevations west of Roanoke could get some wet snow as the storm system passes but widespread wintry precipitation even into the lower elevations does not appear to be on the docket with this first event.
However, the second storm system on Wednesday appears likely to be a much different situation. The backside flow around the first low and high pressure in southeast Canada will set up a cold-air damming scenario, with cold air pressed south and southwest against the mountains. Moisture ahead of a low-pressure system will be moving into a much colder air mass than with the first system, at least to start with, and possibly for the duration of the event.
It is obviously too early to nail specifics of precipitation types or amounts with a storm system still 4 days away, but from this distance it appears reasonable that precipitation would start as snow, change to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, and possibly end as rain. There is still time for the system to tilt to more snow, more mix or more rain, depending on the track of the low and the strength of cold-air damming. A farther south and east track nearer the coast and/or denser and more tightly pressed cold air would lead to more snow, a more inland track and/or weaker pressed cold would lead to more mix and cold rain.
What does look nearly certain is that Roanoke's 2020 precipitation total this week will move closer to -- and possibly overtake -- the record 62.45 inches from two years ago, currently standing at 60.27 inches. Widespread 1-3 inches of rain, including liquid equivalent from any wintry precipitation that occurs, appears likely this week in our region.
