1-2 punch of wet & wintry headed our way in coming week

A weekend of mild afternoons will flip to a chilly rain on Monday -- and then quite likely some even chillier precipitation types by Wednesday.

A cold front will pass through with only a few showers overnight, and Sunday won't really be noticeably colder, with a sunny, dry day pushing us again to about 60 or a little above. Cooler arrives in the evening with rainfall, but it will be well above freezing as another soaking rain arrives.

Monday's storm system looks likely to track too far inland, and push moisture into a preceding air mass that is a bit too warm, for widespread wintry precipitation. Higher elevations west of Roanoke could get some wet snow as the storm system passes but widespread wintry precipitation even into the lower elevations does not appear to be on the docket with this first event.

However, the second storm system on Wednesday appears likely to be a much different situation. The backside flow around the first low and high pressure in southeast Canada will set up a cold-air damming scenario, with cold air pressed south and southwest against the mountains. Moisture ahead of a low-pressure system will be moving into a much colder air mass than with the first system, at least to start with, and possibly for the duration of the event.