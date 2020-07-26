26 and counting on 90+ days for Roanoke -- maybe a break late week?

Roanoke's record streak continues to grow, with a high of 95 on Sunday marking the 26th consecutive day of 90+ high temperatures. It's easy to keep up with so far -- the first day of the 90+ was July 1, so whatever date in July it is, that's how long the streak is. Will it last long enough to be harder to figure by extending into August?

It largely depends on what happens with a cold front late this week. Don't start thinking about sweaters and pumpkin spice latte with the mention of a "cold" front. If it manages to push all the way through by Thursday or so, we might well see a day or two when highs only reach the 80s across the region, maybe even the 90-addicted Roanoke official thermometer, with somewhat less humidity for a day or two.

A more likely scenario will be that the front stalls over or very near our region, setting up multiple days of frequent showers and storms that still might not make it 90 a day or two.

Before then, there are two or three more of the same style hot, pretty humid days we've had, with scattered afternoon storms that rain and rumble on a few but miss most. Monday temperatures could again reach the mid 90s in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east, with mid 80s to near 90 to the west. Chances of storms will gradually pick up Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures perhaps sliding back a couple degrees.