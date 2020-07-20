90-degree streak is Roanoke's second longest after almost-100 high on Sunday

The beat goes on. Or, rather, the heat goes on.

After three times barely squeaking out 90 since July 11, the more extreme heat finally arrived with highs of 98 Friday and 99 on Sunday. Roanoke has had an official high temperature at or above 90 degrees each day of July, for 19 total as of this Monday morning, and almost certainly reaching 20 by midday or early afternoon today.

Dating to the start of records in 1912, that is the second longest such 90+ streak on record. If it lasts through Wednesday it ties the record of 22 from June 23-July 14, 1966, breaks it if lasts through Thursday. That is expected to happen.

The only thing that can stop it from hitting 90 is if a storm arrives over or very near the weather sensor at the airport early enough in the day to stop the temperature rise before it hits 90 and the temperatures is unable to recover back to 90 in the remaining afternoon. There have been and will continue to be storms popping up in the heat and humidity, varying somewhat in coverage day to day depending on subtle disturbances and previous outflow boundaries from prior storms.

Roanoke's first 100-degree high in 8 years remains a possibility, especially on this Monday, though probably we will come up a little short.