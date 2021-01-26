A quick shot of wet snow Wed PM-Thurs AM; weekend also has wintry intrigue

You can pretend it's early March, not late January, the next couple of days, with some milder weather followed by a quick-hitting round of cold rain and wet snow.

After a Tuesday and Wednesday with some highs in the 50s (UPDATE: 50 highs looking less likely for Tuesday, as a cold-air wedge hangs on), an upper-level low will be passing just south of us on Wednesday night and early Thursday, triggering precipitation as it does. With cold air aloft and eventually working toward the surface, the precipitation will most likely turn to snow across just about our entire region, with some early cold rain changing to snow from west to east and from higher elevations to lower elevations.

This system is somewhat weaker and passing through much faster than appeared likely a few days ago, so widespread large amounts of snow appear to be off the table, especially given the preceding milder temperatures and near-freezing temperatures as the snow falls.

The accumulation pattern seems likely to be very familiar, similar to what we saw in the Christmas and January 8 snow events, with the best chances of significant accumulation in the higher elevations to the west and southwest of Roanoke (to the northwest, as well, this time), and lesser amounts into the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley and points east.