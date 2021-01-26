A quick shot of wet snow Wed PM-Thurs AM; weekend also has wintry intrigue

You can pretend it's early March, not late January, the next couple of days, with some milder weather followed by a quick-hitting round of cold rain and wet snow.
After a Tuesday and Wednesday with some highs in the 50s (UPDATE: 50 highs looking less likely for Tuesday, as a cold-air wedge hangs on), an upper-level low will be passing just south of us on Wednesday night and early Thursday, triggering precipitation as it does. With cold air aloft and eventually working toward the surface, the precipitation will most likely turn to snow across just about our entire region, with some early cold rain changing to snow from west to east and from higher elevations to lower elevations.
This system is somewhat weaker and passing through much faster than appeared likely a few days ago, so widespread large amounts of snow appear to be off the table, especially given the preceding milder temperatures and near-freezing temperatures as the snow falls.
The accumulation pattern seems likely to be very familiar, similar to what we saw in the Christmas and January 8 snow events, with the best chances of significant accumulation in the higher elevations to the west and southwest of Roanoke (to the northwest, as well, this time), and lesser amounts into the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley and points east.
An early idea would suggest 1-4 inches in the New River Valley, along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, and points west, as well as the Alleghany Highlands area northwest of Roanoke and some higher spots along the Blue Ridge north of Roanoke, with minor amounts (under 2 inches) for the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley and east of the Blue Ridge. Banding of heavier snow could skew totals upward somewhat over any location upon which they develop.
Behind this fast moving system, a jab of modified Arctic air will settle in, with lows in the teens and lower 20s and highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s for Thursday and Friday.
This cold, dry air is an important player in the next potential round of precipitation late Saturday and early Sunday, as warmer, moist air is swept into it and over it by the next approaching storm system. It is likely that this moisture falling into the lingering cold, dry air will induce evaporational cooling through several layers of the atmosphere, leading to a snow to wintry mix to rain progression late Saturday and early Sunday. While it will eventually warm above freezing and quite likely end as rain, there may be several hours of snow, sleet and freezing rain before that can happen. How much of each type of precipitation is very uncertain at this point, but it could be a messy start to Sunday across much of our region.
We'll take things one at a time and see how Thursday morning pans out first.
