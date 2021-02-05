Accumulating snow likely Saturday PM-Sunday AM

Another weekend, another growing chance of accumulating snowfall.

A low-pressure system moving from the near the Gulf Coast northeast along the southeast coast of the U.S., with an accompanying upper-level low to its northwest, will spread moisture into and over a cold dome of air late Saturday and early Sunday, likely leading to another round of snowfall for the Roanoke and New River valleys and much of western Virginia.

Timing and snowfall amounts may well end up being similar to last weekend's winter storm that dumped 3 to 7 inches across the region from Saturday evening through mid-morning Sunday. This event will differ in starting with somewhat more marginal temperatures, with highs on Saturday getting well into the 40s, so there may be a period of rain and/or sleet mixing in as precipitation begins. But it should be short-lived as colder air aloft sufficient for snow will be well entrenched and quickly build to the surface as precipitation begins.