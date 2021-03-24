 Skip to main content
Another severe weather outbreak in the South; marginal risk to Roanoke/New River valleys
Another severe weather outbreak in the South; marginal risk to Roanoke/New River valleys

Thursday severe storms risk 032421

While a moderate risk of severe storms, with a heightened threat of tornadoes, is expected in the South centered on Mississippi on Thursday, Roanoke is at the edge of the "marginal" risk as storms are likely to lose punch before reaching our region overnight Thursday into early Friday.

 Storm Prediction Center | NOAA

This Thursday may play out somewhat like last Thursday did, with a potent severe storms outbreak in the South but little if any of that severe weather reaching the Roanoke/New River valleys.

We won't be in as deep of a cool-air wedge as last week to start out, but some relatively stable air may still bank east of the Appalachians even as daytime highs may reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. The bigger issue may be that the stronger storms that develop over the Tennessee River Valley don't reach us until it has cooled considerably in the evening.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon into the wee hours of Friday morning, and a strong to locally severe storm with gusty winds can't entirely be ruled out. But the best upper-air dynamics for stronger storms will stay west of our region and the instability won't be that great.

Far southwest Virginia west of I-77 has the best chance of seeing some of the stronger storms from the west make it intact.

A windy cold front will pass through early Friday. This will be one of those fronts that's more of a "dry front" that a cold front, as westerly downslope winds and sunshine may push us well into the 70s on Friday. A "colder" cold front arrives late Saturday and early Sunday with another chance of showers and thunderstorms, then back to 30s and lower 40s for lows to start the early part of the coming week.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Local Weather

