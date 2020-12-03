Another soaker Friday PM-Saturday -- only limited chance of some wet snow

Another soaking rain is on tap for Southwest Virginia come Friday night and early Saturday, quite likely pushing Roanoke above 60 inches for 2020 two weeks before the record wettest year of 2018 crossed that threshold.

Widespread 1-2-inch rainfall amounts are again likely on a very similar timeline to the rain we experienced Sunday night and Monday, possibly arriving somewhat earlier on Friday evening than Sunday's did, but breaking off again during the following morning to midday period on Saturday.

A week ago, this appeared to be a system that had some chance to be the first widespread wintry precipitation maker to our region. But the timing has not quite worked out for that, with the prior upper-level low vortex pulling away fast enough to keep from forcing the storm farther south and this system catching a gap of milder air between this week's cold shot and the one that will follow. So it's following a similar track as the early week storm system did near our region, slightly more to the east with the surface low tracking just east of the Appalachians, which will keep our region on the milder side of the storm with mostly rain.