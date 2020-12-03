 Skip to main content
Another soaker Friday PM-Saturday — only limited chance of some wet snow
top story

Another soaker Friday PM-Saturday — only limited chance of some wet snow

Surface low track 120320

The forecast track of a weekend surface low is depicted in this Weather Prediction Center map, the circles representing reasonable uncertainty. The low track is slightly farther east than the early week storm was, but still not far enough east to draw significant cold air in behind it for widespread wintry precipitation across our region. (Times are GMT, so 00Z Saturday is actually 7 p.m. EST Friday).

 Weather Prediction Center | NOAA

Another soaking rain is on tap for Southwest Virginia come Friday night and early Saturday, quite likely pushing Roanoke above 60 inches for 2020 two weeks before the record wettest year of 2018 crossed that threshold.

Widespread 1- to 2-inch rainfall amounts are again likely on a very similar timeline to the rain we experienced Sunday night and Monday, possibly arriving somewhat earlier on Friday evening than Sunday's did, but breaking off again during the following morning to midday period on Saturday.

A week ago, this appeared to be a system that had some chance to be the first widespread wintry precipitation maker to our region. But the timing has not quite worked out for that, with the prior upper-level low vortex pulling away fast enough to keep from forcing the storm farther south and this system catching a gap of milder air between this week's cold shot and the one that will follow. So it's following a similar track as the early week storm system did near our region, slightly more to the east with the surface low tracking just east of the Appalachians, which will keep our region on the milder side of the storm with mostly rain.

The only chances for wintry precipitation with this storm would be maybe a few pockets of sleet at the outset Friday evening — this is doubtful, but sometimes happens as rain overspreads a previously cold air regime and there are lingering pockets of cold aloft — and some wet snow on the backside of the storm Saturday as a bubble of cold air moves in aloft with the trailing upper-level low. At this time it appears any wet snow would be confined to higher elevations, 3,000 feet or higher, mainly west of Roanoke with light accumulations. There may be also be upslope snow showers blowing over the mountains late Saturday as winds turn to the northwest and bring in colder air.

Cold air settles in for the early part of the coming week, 20s-lower 30s lows with 40s highs, which is near to slightly below normal for early December. This period looks dry for now, though any currently undetected disturbances that could move through could threaten wintry precipitation or rain showers.

Long range continues to advertise a wavy pattern with occasional storm systems and cold fronts, tilting to near to slightly below normal temperatures after short moderation periods, with no truly warm air on the horizon. There are as yet no obvious contenders for the region's first widespread winter storm but medium potential that one could develop extending into mid-month when a sharper blast of colder air may arrive.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

