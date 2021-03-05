Another week of dry weather expected for Roanoke/NRV/SW Va

The blessed early March respite in soggy weather is expected to continue at least another 7 days, maybe a day or two more, depending on the timing of a cold front next weekend.
Speaking of cold fronts, this weekend will not be a warm one, even though it will be sunny and dry, after the passage of a pretty sharp cold front Thursday. We'll start out with 20s lows on Saturday and most places will not make 50 on Saturday. It'll be a tad warmer on Sunday and we'll start a warmup that could reach the 70s by Wednesday or Thursday afternoon.
High pressure is large and in charge of our weather through the next week, suppressing one storm system this weekend far to our south -- if just a couple of pieces of furniture were slid around a bit in the atmosphere, this storm could have been a snow threat this weekend -- and deflecting others to our west and northwest next week. The high pressure center's orientation will gradually change from pressing colder air in from the northwest and north this weekend to lifting warmth out of the southwest by early to mid next week.
The Roanoke and New River valleys have already had three days with no rain, and that streak appears probable at this point to reach at least 10. We began October with a 10-day streak of no measurable rain -- Sept. 30-Oct. 9, actually, a trace of rain on Oct. 2 -- and had another 11-day streak Oct. 13-23 -- a trace on the 16th. October still had three rainy periods and finished with 4 1/2 inches, more than an inch and a half above normal, but those were the last dry stretches we had similar to what we're in the midst of now.
Eventually the pattern will erode, allowing a cold front to press toward us from the west or northwest late next week, with accompanying low-pressure tracking somewhere west of our region. The set up late next could pose the first widespread severe thunderstorm risk for a big part of the central U.S. late next week. By next weekend it may push some showers or thunderstorms into our region, followed by colder temperatures, ending what by next week will be both a dry and warm spell.
What happens beyond looks colder but doesn't scream a return to full-bore winter as the vernal equinox nears. We'll keep that period in the distant future for now and enjoy the dryness while it lasts.
