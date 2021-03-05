Another week of dry weather expected for Roanoke/NRV/SW Va

The blessed early March respite in soggy weather is expected to continue at least another 7 days, maybe a day or two more, depending on the timing of a cold front next weekend.

Speaking of cold fronts, this weekend will not be a warm one, even though it will be sunny and dry, after the passage of a pretty sharp cold front Thursday. We'll start out with 20s lows on Saturday and most places will not make 50 on Saturday. It'll be a tad warmer on Sunday and we'll start a warmup that could reach the 70s by Wednesday or Thursday afternoon.

High pressure is large and in charge of our weather through the next week, suppressing one storm system this weekend far to our south -- if just a couple of pieces of furniture were slid around a bit in the atmosphere, this storm could have been a snow threat this weekend -- and deflecting others to our west and northwest next week. The high pressure center's orientation will gradually change from pressing colder air in from the northwest and north this weekend to lifting warmth out of the southwest by early to mid next week.