This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
