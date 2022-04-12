This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mainly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
