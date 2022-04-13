Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Roanoke. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

