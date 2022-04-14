For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
