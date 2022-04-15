Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.