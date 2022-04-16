 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

