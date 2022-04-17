 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Local Weather

