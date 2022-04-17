For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Roanoke. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Ex…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Roanoke. It…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's tempe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…