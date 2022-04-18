 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Tags

Local Weather

