Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.