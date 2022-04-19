 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert