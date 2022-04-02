This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
