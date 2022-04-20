This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.
