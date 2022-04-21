 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

