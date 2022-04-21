This evening in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
