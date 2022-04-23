For the drive home in Roanoke: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
