Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Monday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

