Roanoke's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
