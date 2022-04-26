This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
