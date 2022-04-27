This evening in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The …
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Roanoke: Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Monday. It shou…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Roanoke folks…