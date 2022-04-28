Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.