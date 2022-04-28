This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The …
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 de…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today…
This evening in Roanoke: Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Monday. It shou…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Roanoke folks…