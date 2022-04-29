 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

