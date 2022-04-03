 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

