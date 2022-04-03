Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
