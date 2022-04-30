Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
