 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert