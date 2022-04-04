Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.