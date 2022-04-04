Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Highs i…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
This evening in Roanoke: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with w…
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 t…