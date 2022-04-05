This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 56F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
This evening in Roanoke: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. P…
This evening in Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Roa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperat…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…