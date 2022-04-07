Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.