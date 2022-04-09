This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
