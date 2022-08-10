This evening in Roanoke: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
