Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

