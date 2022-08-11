Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
