For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
