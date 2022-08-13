Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.